John Mulaney heading for divorce

Comedian John Mulaney has decided to end his marriage.

The former Saturday Night Live star wed artist Anna Marie Tendler in 2014, but sources have told New York Post's Page Six that he asked for a divorce three months ago. The decision follows John's 60-day stint in rehab for drug and alcohol abuse in December last year, which he then followed up with outpatient care in February.

He is now hoping to "focus on his recovery and getting back to work," his representative told Page Six, ahead of his first of five stand-up shows at New York's City Winery on Monday night.

However, the news has left Anna Marie saddened.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," she shared in a statement issued via her spokesperson.

"I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

The estranged couple does not share any children.