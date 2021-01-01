Hayden Panettiere's ex begins jail sentence

Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson spent the weekend behind bars after surrendering to authorities to begin his domestic violence jail term.

Hickerson initially faced eight charges, including domestic violence and assault, following his arrest last July after Panettiere accused him of repeatedly attacking her during the course of their relationship, with the incidents taking place between May 2019 and January 2020.

He was sentenced to 45 days in a county jail last month, after pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend, and was given until Friday to turn himself in to police.

Hickerson, a real estate broker, reported to authorities on the deadline and was placed behind bars, although he is expected to receive an early release on 19 May.

In addition to the jail stint, he will be placed on four years of formal probation, and must attend 52 domestic violence classes, and pay a $500 (£360) fee.

He was also handed a five-year restraining order to stay away from the Nashville actress.

Panettiere previously revealed she was coming forward with her allegations against Hickerson in order to "empower others in abusive relationships".

She added: "I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."

The star began dating Hickerson in the summer of 2018, shortly after splitting from her fiance, former boxing champ Wladimir Klitschko - the father of her six-year-old daughter, Kaya.