Dave Bautista signs up for Knives Out sequel - report

Dave Bautista is reportedly the latest addition to the cast of the Knives Out sequel.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star will feature in director Rian Johnson's follow-up to his 2019 hit mystery comedy, which will also see Daniel Craig reprise his role as quirky detective Benoit Blanc.

It's not known what character Bautista will play when production kicks off in Greece later this summer, according to Deadline, but it will see Blanc returning to solve another mystery revolving around a large cast of suspects.

Johnson, who will write and direct the next two instalments, has teamed up once again to produce the films with partner Ram Bergman.

It's the first casting news for Knives Out sequel since it was announced back in March that Johnson had finalised a $400 million (£283 million) deal with Netflix for the rights to Knives Out Two and Three, making it one of the biggest purchases in streaming history.

It's a busy year for Bautista, who is set to star in Zack Snyder’s zombie flick Army of the Dead, and will also star as Jason Momoa’s brother in the next season of Apple TV+’s hit apocalyptic thriller series See.

The 52-year-old has already finished filming his Marvel role as Drax in Thor: Love And Thunder, and again for the upcoming Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis recently revealed she would not be reprising her character Lynda Drysdale for the Knives Out sequel.

"To clear up any rumors, the Thromby family is in family counseling and the therapist suggested they stay away from Benoit Blanc in the future," she wrote, adding Lynda "was fine as she kicked her loafer wearing p**ck of a husband, sorry @donjohnson to the curb".

She added: "NONE of us will be joining Mr. Blanc in Greece. As the family spokesperson we wish the filmmakers all our best in their new venture."