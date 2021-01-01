Pippa Bennett-Warner joins cast of murder mystery thriller

Pippa Bennett-Warner has joined the cast of a new murder mystery thriller.

The 'Gangs of London' star will feature alongside Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell and David Oyelowo in the untitled project for Searchlight Pictures.

The film is being directed by Tom George and is set in 1950s London as a desperate Hollywood movie producer hopes to turn a popular West End play into a film. When members of the production are murdered, world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and overzealous rookie Constable Stalker (Ronan) find themselves in the midst of a puzzling whodunit within the city's glamorous Theatreland and sordid underground.

Mark Chappell has penned the screenplay while Damian Jones is producing the movie for Searchlight Pictures.

Pippa is known for her roles in TV series such as 'Harlots' and 'Sick Note' while she made film appearances in 'The Foreigner' and 'Johnny English Strikes Again'.

Saoirse recently starred with Kate Winslet in the historical drama 'Ammonite' where her character Charlotte Murchison romped with the 'Titanic' star's alter ego Mary Anning, with Winslet explaining how the pair took charge of the passionate scene.

She said: "Saoirse and I choreographed the scene ourselves.

"It's definitely not like eating a sandwich. I just think Saoirse and I, we just felt really safe. Francis (Lee, the director) was naturally very nervous. And I just said to him, 'Listen, let us work it out.' And we did. 'We'll start here. We'll do this with the kissing, boobs, you go down there, then you do this, then you climb up here.'

"I mean, we marked out the beats of the scene so that we were anchored in something that just supported the narrative. I felt the proudest I've ever felt doing a love scene on 'Ammonite'. And I felt by far the least self-conscious."