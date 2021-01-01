Alexa PenaVega is a mum of three

Alexa PenaVega is a new mum.

The 32-year-old Spy Kids actress announced the arrival of her third child, a baby girl named Rio, with husband Carlos PenaVega on Instagram on Monday by sharing a close-up black-and-white snap of Rio's little hand and Carlos' clutching onto hers.

In the lengthy caption, she revealed that Rio is currently in the neonatal intensive care unit and she hopes they can all be reunited soon.

"SO.. we’ve been MIA these last few days. Let’s just say we learned once again that God is always in control," she wrote. "You may have a PLAN for your life, but all that really matters is HIS plan. Little Rio could not wait to come out and play with her brothers! Momma is feeling good and baby girl is kicking some serious booty in the NICU. Praying we can all be home together very soon! What a wave of emotions. Much love and thanks to all the Nurses, Doctors from Maui to Oahu - who brought little Rio safely into this world."

Big Time Rush star Carlos shared the same photo on his Instagram page and told his followers he couldn't wait to share the story with everybody before going on to praise Alexa.

"YOU ARE A CHAMP! I could never do what you do. The best momma to our 2 boys and now little girl. Thank you for being a solid rock for this family," he gushed.

Alexa and Carlos, who married in 2014, are already parents to sons Ocean, four, and Kingston, who turns two next month.