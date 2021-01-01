Laverne Cox set to lead E!'s red carpet coverage

Laverne Cox has signed on to become the new host of E!'s red carpet coverage.

Giuliana Rancic announced she would be stepping down as the network's longtime host of the Live From E! red carpet broadcasts last week, and the Orange Is the New Black star will take her place.

"I'm so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E!'s iconic red-carpet coverage," Laverne said in a statement. "For many years I would wake up early on awards show days, get my snacks in place and watch E!'s coverage all day long. I dreamed of walking red carpets.

"Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red-carpet moments, I also get to be a red carpet guide for E!'s discerning audience and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives. I can't wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages honey."

Laverne will start her new role next year with the 2022 awards season. In addition to fronting E!'s awards show coverage, she will host a series of celebrity-based interview specials.

"Laverne Cox is a risk-taker, groundbreaking pioneer and a fashion tour de force," NBCUniversal's Jen Neal added. "As we continue to evolve the way we cover Hollywood's biggest nights, Laverne's passion for, and extensive knowledge of, the fashion community resonates with our audience and we look forward to seeing her shine on the other side of the velvet rope."