Matt Damon hopes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together

Matt Damon hopes the speculation about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting back together is true.

The Argo director and his former fiancee were spotted heading to the airport in Montana together and then arriving in Los Angeles in photos published on Monday, fuelling rumours that they have rekindled their relationship.

And on Tuesday, Affleck's good friend Damon was asked about their possible reunion during a virtual appearance on U.S. show Today, and he refused to spill any details, replying, "There's not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that".

Damon then claimed Today's coverage of the rumours was "the first time I heard about it," before adding that he'd be onboard with Affleck and Lopez getting back together.

"It's a fascinating story," The Bourne Identity star stated. "I hope it's true. I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome."

Affleck and Lopez met on the set of Gigli and were engaged from November 2002 to January 2004. They also worked together on Jersey Girl and the music video to Jenny from the Block.

He went on to marry and have three children with Jennifer Garner before they separated in 2015, and recently enjoyed a relationship with Knives Out star Ana de Armas until they split in January.

Lopez got engaged to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez in early 2019, and after being forced to postpone their wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they called off their engagement in April.