Matt Smith in mourning after father dies

The Crown star Matt Smith is in mourning following the death of his beloved father.



According to editors at Daily Mail Online, Matt lost his father David, 73, earlier this month.



The 38-year-old was given compassionate leave from filming Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon to reunite with his family, before returning to resume filming in Cornwall for the HBO series.



A source told the website: "Matt and his family are all devastated. David was a rock to them and will be sorely missed. They all wanted to be together to mourn as they are a real tight-knit family."



Matt previously discussed his father's great influence on his life during an interview for BBC show Desert Island Discs in 2018.



"My old man, he's a legend. He's the greatest influence on my life, bar none. I often think all of my truest moments as an actor are somehow impersonations of him,” the actor shared. “Because when I impersonate him, emotionally or even his voice – he's from Blackburn – as a kid, I would impersonate him a lot and if I can be half the dad – it sounds sentimental, but he's put his family first."