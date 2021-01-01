Porsha Williams engaged to co-star's ex-husband

Porsha Williams is engaged to the ex-husband of one of her The Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates.



The 39-year-old confirmed her relationship with Simon Guobadia in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing a selfie with her beau and writing: "Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest.



"I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."



While Porsha ended her caption there, Simon - the ex of Porsha's co-star Falynn Guobadia - announced on Instagram that the pair are actually engaged.



"I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some," he wrote.



Simon and Falynn announced their split last month, but Porsha added on Instagram that she had "nothing to do with their divorce filing".



"Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives," she insisted.



Despite the fact Simon and Falynn's divorce has yet to be officially finalised, they are said to have reached a settlement.



Porsha, meanwhile, split from her fiance Dennis McKinley - the father of her two-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena - in 2019.