Colin Farrell files conservatorship request for son

Colin Farrell has filed for a conservatorship allowing him to properly care for his son as an adult.

The Irish actor's eldest child, James, 17, has a rare condition known as Angelman Syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes developmental delays and disabilities.

Farrell and his ex-girlfriend, model Kim Bordenave, have filed a joint petition for a conservatorship so they can make medical decisions for him when he turns 18 in September, according to The Blast.

In the documents, the former couple make it clear that James is in need of daily assistance in caring for his physical health and well-being, and that as his parents they want to be in charge of his financial and medical decisions.

The filing includes a note from James' doctor, advising it would be difficult for the teen to attend a court hearing, as it raises his anxiety levels.

The In Bruges star opened up about his son's condition to InStyle magazine back in 2012.

"I decided, after consulting with James' mother, that I wanted to talk publicly about the pride and joy I had in our son," he explained. "He has enriched my life, but I don't want to minimize the trials that so many families go through: the fear, consternation, frustration, and pain.

"We share in the smallest victories - the first words at age six or seven, being able to feed oneself at nine and getting the seizures under control. When you're the parent of a child with special needs, it's important to feel that you're not alone."