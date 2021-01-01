John Cena returning to wrestling roots for new TV series

John Cena is heading back to his roots for a new TV docuseries exploring the "most diabolical antagonists" in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) history.

The Bumblebee star, who rose to fame as one of WWE's biggest attractions, is serving as the creator, narrator, and executive producer of WWE Evil - a "psychological expose" into the wrestling ring's biggest baddies and their "impact on mainstream culture".

The show is being developed for U.S. streaming service Peacock, although a launch date has yet to be announced.

Sharing the news with fans on Twitter, Cena wrote, "For every good guy, there has to be a bad one and @WWE has created some of the BEST bad guys (and ladies) in the history of entertainment.

"Excited to highlight those who made us boo, scream, and sometimes cry! WWE Evil on @peacockTV!"

It's not the only sporting docuseries bosses at Peacock optioned this week - they have also revealed plans to develop a show about the life of iconic American football star Joe Montana.