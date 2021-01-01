Courteney Cox defends letting daughter Coco wear make-up

Courteney Cox pays no mind to parenting critics who disapprove of her daughter's love of make-up, because it's the teenager's form of self-expression.



The Friends star shares 16-year-old Coco with her ex-husband, David Arquette, and the youngster frequently shows off her cosmetics skills on her mum's social media page, where some trolls have been critical of Courteney for not clamping down on her girl's heavy make-up use.



However, the actress has insisted there's a very good reason for embracing her child's various style passions, no matter how wacky they are.



"People will say, 'Why do you let Coco wear so much make-up?'" Courteney shared on America's The Drew Barrymore Show. "She's been wearing make-up forever, that is a (form of) self-expression for her. She loves to dress up. She will dye her hair, it was purple a week ago, I think right now it's blonde underneath, before it was blue.



"I think we just have to let them be themselves - with boundaries, of course. I am not great at boundaries. I have to get better at it."



However, Courteney admitted there is one aspect of her child's style makeovers she cannot stand.



"We've ruined the bathroom 1,000 times," she joked of the mess Coco makes whenever she dyes her hair. "I tell her, 'Please, put down garbage bags.' She didn't get the neat gene from me, that's for sure!"