Emily Blunt rejects Fantastic Four rumours

Emily Blunt has dismissed rumours that she and her husband John Krasinski are going to star in the 'Fantastic Four' reboot.



The couple had been reportedly involved in the Marvel project as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman and Reed Richards/ Mr. Fantastic but the 'Sicario' actress has dismissed the speculation as "fan-casting".



Appearing on 'The Howard Stern Show', she said: "That is fan-casting. No one has received a phone call. That's just people saying, 'Wouldn't that be great?'"



Asked by Howard if she considered herself to be better than superhero movies, Blunt said: "It's not that it's beneath me.



"I love 'Iron Man' and when I got offered 'Black Widow' I was obsessed with 'Iron Man'. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. – and it would've been amazing ... but I don't know if superhero movies are for me. They're not up my alley. I don't like them. I really don't."



She adds that the genre has been "exhausted" and has left her feeling "a bit cold".



The 38-year-old star said: "It's been exhausted. We are inundated – it's not only all the movies, it's the endless TV shows as well. It's not to say that I'd never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I'd be interested."



Emily features alongside Dwayne Johnson in the upcoming Disney flick 'Jungle Cruise' and was full of praise for how he adopts his 'The Rock' persona.



The 'A Quiet Place' actress explained: "The most polite man I have ever met in my life is Dwayne Johnson.



"When you see him do the Rock – I said to him, 'That's the performance of a lifetime. He is the antithesis of who you are.'



"He gets put in these movies that are sort of to accommodate his sort of colossal size or image, and yet there was something he did in 'Jungle Cruise'. It's a real character. It's a real performance.



"So, for me, I only experienced that with him – and I loved it. He's a joy."