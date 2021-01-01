Paris Hilton takes wedding planning reality show to Peacock

Paris Hilton is returning to reality TV to document her plans to marry fiance Carter Reum.

The socialite and DJ will star in the 13-part series Paris In Love, which will air on NBC's new streaming service Peacock, and will chronicle her life as she prepares for her nuptials.

The series will offer fans an inside look at her wedding planning as she picks out gowns and venues, while taking them on a wild ride as she hosts a lavish bachelorette party. Cameras will also be there on the big day itself, according to NBC.

Paris, who celebrated her 40th birthday in February by revealing her engagement, became one of the biggest reality stars of the 2000s, consolidating the fame she found as a wayward heiress by starring in The Simple Life with then best pal Nicole Richie.

JoJo Siwa has also landed a new docu-series on the Peacock platform - she and her mum Jessalynn will create and launch a new group in The Siwa Dance Pop Revolution.