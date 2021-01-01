Ciara and Russell Wilson land production deal at Amazon

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson have landed a first-look production deal at Amazon Studios.

The singer and her American football star spouse will develop film and TV content for the streaming service through their company, Why Not You Productions.

"We're so excited and honoured to work with Amazon Studios," the Wilsons said in a statement to Variety.

"They've quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can't wait to begin our work together."

The new production partnership is Ciara's latest joint professional endeavour with the Seattle Seahawks quarterback - as they also run their Why Not You Foundation youth charity.

The power couple have also launched their own line of "his and hers" scents, R&C The Fragrance Duo, as well as a fashion brand, titled, The House of LR&C - with the initials standing for "Love, Respect, & Care", as well as "Love, Russell & Ciara".

Their first designs under the style banner were released via the sustainable streetwear label Human Nation, with a cut of the profits going to their youth foundation.