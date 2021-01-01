Kat Dennings engaged

Kat Dennings is engaged to rocker Andrew W.K. just days after confirming the pair is an item.



The 2 Broke Girls actress and Party Hard hitmaker went public with their romance earlier this month, and on Thursday, she revealed they're planning to wed via Instagram.



Sharing a photo of her engagement ring and an intimate shot of the couple, Kat wrote: "Don't mind if I do."



Following the news, the likes of Nikki Reed, Evan Rachel Wood, Tess Holliday, Brenda Song, and Colin Hanks all wrote congratulatory messages in the comments section of the post.



While celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, who recently became a first-time mum, seemed surprised to learn of Kat's relationship status.



"Ummmm wait what did I miss? I took a social media break," she asked, before adding a string of red heart emojis.



Kat, 34, previously dated singer Josh Groban.



Meanwhile, 42-year-old Andrew was married to Cherie Lily from 2008 until late 2019.