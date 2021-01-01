Janet Jackson's brothers thank Justin Timberlake for his apology

Janet Jackson's brothers have thanked Justin Timberlake for apologising for his role in the 2004 'nipplegate' scandal.

The pop superstar shocked viewers and upset National Football League bosses and sponsors when she bared a breast during an explosive performance with Justin as part of the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

It's still not clear who is specifically to blame for the eye-popping moment, but the Mirrors singer issued an apology last February after being called out for the way he'd acted in the wake of the controversy.

Appearing on The Andy Cohen Show on Wednesday, Marlon, Tito, and Jackie Jackson reflected on the apology, with Marlon commenting: "You know, it takes a man to step up and do that, so we do thank him for doing that.

“But we’d like to move forward because that was out there, the negativity about it. But, as they say in the old days, as long as they’re talking about you, good or bad, you’re still in the public’s eye…We thank you, Justin, for what you did.”

"It's nice he did something like that, because it kind of hurt Janet in the past. So, for him to step up and say that, it means a whole lot,” Jackie added.