Katie Holmes and restaurateur boyfriend end romance

Katie Holmes' representative has confirmed reports the actress has split from restaurateur Emilio Vitolo, Jr.

Katie and Emilio, who works at his family-owned restaurant, Emilio's Ballato, a Manhattan hotspot frequented by celebrities, insist they will remain friends after dating for almost eight months.

“The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends,” a spokesperson for the actress told Us Weekly on Thursday.

The couple reportedly ended the romance two weeks ago, and Katie is now said to be focusing on her busy work schedule, as well as her 15-year-old daughter Suri.

"Their relationship fizzled and they figured out they're better off as friends," a source tells Us Weekly. "There's no drama that went down with the break-up... Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together - it just simply didn't work out. She's focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects."

The romance was Katie's first since her break-up with Jamie Foxx, whom she quietly dated for six years before they split in 2019.