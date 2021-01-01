Friends: The Reunion premiere date is confirmed

The long-awaited Friends: The Reunion special will air on HBO Max on 27 May, a year after it was originally set to debut.

Plans to shoot the get together with the stars of the beloved sitcom fell apart last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down Hollywood. The reunion was set to be one of the must-watch items on the streaming site when it debuted in May 2020, and now the special will air on the first anniversary of the HBO Max launch.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer have all returned to the comedy’s original soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California for the celebration which was filmed in April.

It has been reported each of the stars were paid $2.5 million to participate.

The special will also feature celebrity Friends fans including Justin Bieber, BTS, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, as well as the show's favourite supporting stars Reese Witherspoon, Tom Selleck, and James Michael Tyler among others.

Friends was one of the biggest sitcoms during the 90s and the final episode aired in 2004.