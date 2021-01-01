Olivia Munn and John Mulaney dating amid his divorce - report

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are reportedly dating amid his divorce.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the former Saturday Night Live star decided to end his six-year marriage to artist Anna Marie Tendler three months ago, and they confirmed the news in separate statements.

And on Thursday night, a source told People that Mulaney is already back on the dating scene and recently struck up a romance with the X-Men: Apocalypse actress, who he reportedly first connected with socially several years ago.

"This is very new, they're taking it slowly," a source close to Mulaney said. "They met at church in Los Angeles."

Munn previously tweeted her support for the comic back in December when he entered rehab to conquer his alcohol and drug abuse demons, writing: "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this."

On Monday, Tendler issued a statement to New York Post's Page Six suggesting she was blindsided by his decision to separate.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," she said through a spokesperson. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

His representative added, "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."

Munn has previously dated sportsman Aaron Rodgers and she has been linked to Chris Pine, Justin Timberlake, Matthew Morrison, and Joel Kinnaman.