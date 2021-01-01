Lindsay Lohan's mother urges Chrissy Teigen to 'learn and grow' amid Twitter scandal

Lindsay Lohan's mother has urged Chrissy Teigen to "continue to learn and grow" after once writing an offensive tweet mocking the actress' mental health struggles.

Chrissy has found herself in hot water recently after resurfaced tweets backed model and reality star Courtney Stodden's claims that she used to troll them and "tell me to kill myself" many years ago.

While Chrissy issued an apology earlier this week, many social media users delved into her Twitter history to see if there were any other offensive messages there, with one person finding one from January 2011 about the Mean Girls star.

"Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees emma stone," the tweet read.

Responding to the tweet, Lindsay's mum Dina said she has no intention of slamming Chrissy, but is keen to see how she grows following the scandal.

"As a single mother of four children I have raised them to be kind, humble and non-judgmental," she told Fox News. "That being said, I will not judge her words towards others but I stand firm in one looking into oneself and continue to learn and grow #ownyou."

In her lengthy apology, Chrissy told her Twitter followers, "I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.

"I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won't be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!"

Stodden, who uses they/them pronouns, has accepted Chrissy's apology and has forgiven her, but believes her messages were simply an attempt to save her brand deals.