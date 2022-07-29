Boyd Holbrook to star in new Indiana Jones film

Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renee Wilson have signed on to star opposite Harrison Ford in the forthcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie.

The pair join Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen in the cast for what is expected to be Ford's final outing as the iconic archaeologist and adventurer, according to Deadline.com.

James Mangold is directing the film after producer Steven Spielberg, who co-created the character alongside George Lucas and helmed the first four instalments, stepped down.

It's the latest big role Holbrook has landed after finding fame by playing Drug Enforcement Administration agent Steve Murphy in the TV drama Narcos, and starring in superhero blockbuster Logan and a reboot of The Predator.

Wilson is known to fans for her leading role in the medical TV drama The Resident and also had a small part in the hit superhero movie, Black Panther.

Details of the characters Holbrook and Wilson will play are yet to be released.

Production is expected to begin over the summer and the film is set to hit cinemas on 29 July, 2022.