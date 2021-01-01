Michael B. Jordan perfected pesto dishes during pandemic

Michael B. Jordan worked on his cooking skills during the COVID-19 lockdown by serving up pesto dishes for his family.

The Creed star and a pal made it their mission to spend their evenings creating extravagant Italian dishes at his home and delivering them to family and friends.

"I learned to make a lot of pasta dishes... and what I would do is late (at) night, me and my boy, Bryce, we'd make all these fresh pestos...," the Black Panther actor says. "We'd cook at the house. I love cooking. My mom and my dad had a home catering business growing up, so as soon as I was old enough to see over the counter, they had me... prepping and things like that.

"I would, like, put them (pestos) in these little mason jars, I printed out a little logo - we called the 'restaurant' Jordanos - and then I would drop it off at the house."