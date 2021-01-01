Drew Barrymore lands TV exclusive with Dylan Farrow

Drew Barrymore has landed a coup for her daytime talk show - a chat with Woody Allen's estranged daughter, Dylan Farrow.

The Charlie's Angels star taped the chat with Dylan, who stands by her story that the revered filmmaker molested her when she was a child, this week and it will air on Monday's The Drew Barrymore Show.

In a new trailer, Drew tells her guest that when she was a young actress there was no "higher career calling card" than to work with her father, prompting Farrow to reveal she still has this "darkness deep, deep inside", adding that her story is "too personal for human consumption".

Woody Allen has always maintained his innocence, insisting his daughter's story is made up and fuelled by her mother, Mia Farrow's bitterness towards him.