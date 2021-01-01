Meryl Streep taught Amy Adams to knit to help calm her down

Crafty Meryl Streep taught Amy Adams how to knit in an effort to calm down her energetic co-star.

The two teamed up to play nuns in 2008 drama Doubt, and Amy reveals her castmate shared her hobby to help the Justice League star focus, while bonding their movie characters.

"I learned how to knit - Meryl Streep taught me," Amy told Streep superfan Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show. "She’s a big knitter, she's very crafty.

"She did it in two parts - to sort of create a bonding experience between our characters, and also probably she felt sorry for me because I tend to be a bit energetic. So I'm sure she thought it was a great way for me to direct my energy instead of just skipping around in my (nun's) habit."

Knitting is not the only skill Adams took from the icon: "She taught me many things. I worked with her and I’m still completely enamoured by her. I always say I carry around a little, like, Meryl in my heart. Whenever I’m stuck with a tough decision, I'm like, 'What would Meryl do in this situation?'"