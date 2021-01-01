Ellen Pompeo to host inspiring new podcast series

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo is launching her first podcast.

The actress will host Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo for Audacy's Cadence13.

Pompeo will chat to guests who inspire her as an activist and fervent women's rights campaigner.

Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo will be co-produced by Rabbit Grin Productions, the podcast studio behind celebrity shows such as Anna Faris is Unqualified and Mayim Bialik's Breakdown.

"I am thrilled to be partnering with Cadence13," Pompeo shared. "This is an exciting way for me to further connect with my fans. Hopefully, this podcast will continue to inspire, provoke thought, and impart some wisdom."

Meanwhile, Chris Corcoran, chief content officer at Cadence13, insisted the 51-year-old was a perfect fit for the role.

"Ellen is a Hollywood trailblazer who has also never been afraid to use her powerful voice in positive and impactful ways," he praised. "Cadence13 is proud to welcome her to the family, and we can't wait to bring her voice to the world this fall."

A release date for Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo has not yet been announced.