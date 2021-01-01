Bridgerton favourite Queen Charlotte to feature in spin-off series

Beloved Bridgerton character Queen Charlotte has landed her own spin-off series.

Golda Rosheuvel's gossip-loving royal was a big hit in Netflix's series, which shattered streaming records when it debuted on Christmas Day in 2020, and now, the queen's early life is to be explored in a limited prequel series, written by Shonda Rhimes.

The untitled spin-off will also feature young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

Announcing the big news, Netflix's head of global TV, Bela Bajaria, said, "Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton.

"Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled."

Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Tom Verica will serve as executive producers.

Meanwhile, there's a lot more Bridgerton to come - the period drama has been picked up for three more seasons.