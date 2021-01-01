Marvel wins big at 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

It was a big night for Marvel at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday with wins for Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

One of the night's biggest honours - the Generation Award - went to Black Widow actress Scarlett, while WandaVision was a four-time winner, scooping the Best Show honour. Kathryn Hahn also picked up Best Villain for the Disney+ miniseries and shared the Best Fight gong with Elizabeth Olsen who plays Scarlet Witch. Elizabeth also claimed the Best Performance in a Show award.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie took home the Best Hero award and shared the Best Duo accolade with castmate Sebastian Stan.

It was also a big night for the late Chadwick Boseman, who collected another posthumous prize for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever was named Best Movie, while Sacha Baron Cohen won the Comic Genius Award.

The full list of winners is:

BEST MOVIE

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

BEST SHOW

WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline, Outer Banks

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

BEST VILLAIN

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

BEST FIGHT

Wanda vs. Agatha, WandaVision

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Victoria Pedretti, The Haunting of Bly Manor

BEST DUO

Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

Edge of Great, Julie & the Phantoms

MTV GENERATION AWARD

Scarlett Johansson

COMEDIC GENIUS AWARD

Sacha Baron Cohen