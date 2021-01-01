Marvel wins big at 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

- NEWS
It was a big night for Marvel at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday with wins for Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
One of the night's biggest honours - the Generation Award - went to Black Widow actress Scarlett, while WandaVision was a four-time winner, scooping the Best Show honour. Kathryn Hahn also picked up Best Villain for the Disney+ miniseries and shared the Best Fight gong with Elizabeth Olsen who plays Scarlet Witch. Elizabeth also claimed the Best Performance in a Show award.
Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie took home the Best Hero award and shared the Best Duo accolade with castmate Sebastian Stan.
It was also a big night for the late Chadwick Boseman, who collected another posthumous prize for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
To All the Boys: Always and Forever was named Best Movie, while Sacha Baron Cohen won the Comic Genius Award.
The full list of winners is:
BEST MOVIE
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
BEST SHOW
WandaVision
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
BEST HERO
Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
BEST KISS
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline, Outer Banks
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
BEST VILLAIN
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
BEST FIGHT
Wanda vs. Agatha, WandaVision
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Victoria Pedretti, The Haunting of Bly Manor
BEST DUO
Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
Edge of Great, Julie & the Phantoms
MTV GENERATION AWARD
Scarlett Johansson
COMEDIC GENIUS AWARD
Sacha Baron Cohen