Scarlett Johansson slimed by Colin Jost at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Scarlett Johansson was slimed by her husband Colin Jost at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday as she accepted the Generation Award.

The Avengers: Endgame actress concluded her virtual acceptance speech and was just about to introduce an exclusive clip from her new movie Black Widow when the Saturday Night Live star dropped green goo over the top of her head.

"What the f**k?!" Johansson exclaimed, to which he responded, "MTV, you got slimed."

Johansson then pointed out he was getting confused with the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, where guests often get slimed.

"That's Nickelodeon," Johansson stated, and Jost replied, "I'm very, very sorry" as he offered to "get a towel."

The actress pretended to be more than a little upset, wiping goo from her face with the towel as Jost offered a sympathetic, "I love you... You look good."

Earlier in her acceptance speech, the Marriage Story star told viewers, "Thank you so much to my fans for riding the way with me and supporting my career so I can continue to have the good fortune to pursue the job that is my passion, and I realise what an absolute gift it is to have the opportunity to do what I love. I couldn't do it without your continued support."

Previous recipients of the award include Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Reese Witherspoon, Adam Sandler, and Tom Cruise.

Johansson and Jost got married in October last year.