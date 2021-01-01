Courtney Love disgusted by 'outrageous' Pamela Anderson sex tape series

Courtney Love has slammed the filmmakers behind the upcoming Pam & Tommy TV series, revealing she refused to let them use her image for the project.

The new drama, which chronicles Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's turbulent marriage and the leak of their stolen sex tape in the '90s, features Lily James as the Baywatch beauty and Sebastian Stan as the rocker.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Hole singer declared that she was appalled by the Hulu series, which she called "f**king outrageous", and recalled that she was in the studio with bandmates Patty Schemel and Melissa Auf der Maur when the sex tape was leaked.

"(We were) The lone women in many recording studios in LA where all/ALL! The staff engineers/producers/owners/were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfreude," she wrote, with schadenfreude meaning the act of deriving pleasure from another's misfortune. "Guffaws, it was disgusting. I banned anyone discussing it."

Love went on to claim that she was recently approached by producers for permission to use her 1994 Rolling Stone cover, shot by photographer Mark Seliger, in the show but she declined.

"I said, 'Fuck no'," she wrote. "Shocked. Gentleman don’t approve this sort of thing.

"My heart goes out to Pammy. Further causing her complex trauma. And shame on Lily James whoever the f**k she is. #vile."

The new series will also feature Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, and Andrew Dice Clay.