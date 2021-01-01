Robert De Niro insists leg injury won't affect performance in Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert De Niro has insisted his leg injury won't affect filming his part in Martin Scorsese's latest movie Killers of the Flower Moon.



It was reported on Friday that the Taxi Driver star suffered the injury while he was off the set in Oklahoma, where the film is being made, and he flew back to New York on Thursday evening in order to see a doctor, with his representative insisting he was already scheduled to return to his home for a two-week break from production so the injury won't cause any delays.



De Niro told IndieWire that the injury is unlikely to affect his performance as rancher William Hale, as the character isn't particularly active.



"What I'm doing with Scorsese in Killers of the Flower Moon, I'm pretty much a sedentary character in a way. I don't move around a lot, thank god. So we'll manage," he said. "I just have to get the procedure done and keep it straight in a certain position and let it heal."



The 77-year-old confessed he was in "excruciating" pain when he sustained the injury by falling over.



"I tore my quad somehow," he shared. "It's just a simple stepping over something and I just went down. The pain was excruciating and now I have to get it fixed. But it happens, especially when you get older, you have to be prepared for unexpected things. But it's manageable."



Killers of the Flower Moon began production last month. The cast also includes Leonardo DiCaprio as De Niro's onscreen nephew Ernest Burkhart, Lily Gladstone as Ernest's wife Mollie, and Jesse Plemons as Tom White, an FBI agent who comes to investigate a string of murders among the Osage Nation.