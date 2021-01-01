Paris Hilton confirms reality show will document wedding ceremony

Paris Hilton has confirmed her upcoming reality TV show will document her wedding day as well as the planning.

The socialite and entrepreneur revealed she was engaged to businessman Carter Reum in February, and it was announced last week that her wedding planning will be followed for the 13-part series Paris In Love, which will air on NBC's new streaming service Peacock.

In an interview with U.S. TV show Extra, Paris confirmed that the whole wedding process will be documented, including the ceremony itself, which will take place later this year.

"Prepping for it, getting ready, the bachelorette party, picking out my dresses - there's going to be a lot of beautiful moments," she said.

However, she shared that Carter wasn't on board with the idea for the show as he doesn't like the spotlight.

"No, I'm still trying to convince him," she revealed. "He doesn't like the camera. He doesn't do red carpets, doesn't do interviews. He's so focused on his business, and I love that about him. And you don't know if they want him for you or attention and it's not like that with him at all, so it's different from any relationship, and I like that he shies away from that."

Paris and Carter began dating in December 2019 and she cannot wait to become his wife.

"I'm just over the moon. I feel like I finally found my fairy-tale happy ending with my Prince Charming. He is just so incredible, I can't wait for this next phase of my life," she gushed.