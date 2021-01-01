Disenchanted: Disney casts newcomer Gabby Baldacchino as Morgan

Disney has cast Gabby Baldacchino in 'Disenchanted'

The newcomer will make her feature film debut as Morgan - daughter of Patrick Dempsey's character Robert Philip - in the highly anticipated sequel to 2007's 'Enchanted'.

In a brilliant video shared on Twitter, Baldacchino was seen on screen thinking she was doing another audition for the role with actress Amy Adams and director Adam Shankman.

However, when the filmmaker said he'd send her some feedback, he actually sent a comment which read: "CONGRATULATIONS! You're Morgan!!! (sic)"

Morgan was originally played by Rachel Covey in the first film.

In the follow-up, Giselle (Adams) will be married to Robert and stepmother to his daughter.

In January, Dempsey confirmed he will return for 'Disenchanted', reprising his 'Enchanted' role.

He said: "I just got the script for the second movie. Then I'm starting to go through and get notes together."

Idina Menzel, James Marsden, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays are also set to star in the movie.

And Maya Rudolph recently confirmed she will play a villain the Disney+ movie.

She gushed: "Amy as Giselle is just, I couldn’t think of anyone more perfect. The minute she opens her mouth you’re like, 'I’m totally transported. You are a dream come true.'

"She’s such a gifted human being. So that part is like, knowing you’re walking into something that’s already so well thought out and crafted, and feeling lucky enough to get invited to be a part of that."

The 'Bridesmaids' star was approached by director Shankman to play the movie's villain, and she finally feels as though people "understand" what she does.

She added: "I’ve known Adam, the director, for a long time, and Amy too, actually. He reached out and he just had this very, cat-got-the-canary look in his eye like he knew that what he was going to tell me was gonna be good, this is gonna be really fun.

"It’s nice to be in a place work-wise where I feel like I can finally allow what I’ve done to speak for itself so I don’t have to explain who I am or what I do to the world.

"I don’t know when that switch happened, but I’m finally at a place where I feel like people understand what I do."