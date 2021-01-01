Dylan Farrow: 'Woody Allen docuseries has improved family communication'

Woody Allen's estranged daughter Dylan Farrow says her TV docuseries detailing the child molestation she allegedly suffered at the hands of the filmmaker brought her loved ones closer together.



Dylan, who was adopted by the director and actress Mia Farrow during their 1980s romance, admits the trauma she claims to have endured growing up was always a taboo topic around her relatives, so she was surprised so many family members agreed to discuss the subject on camera for Allen vs. Farrow, which premiered on America's HBO Max streaming service earlier this year.



"We never talked about it. I mean, we wouldn't talk about it to each other. So talking about it publicly, it just seemed absolutely incomprehensible," she explained to Drew Barrymore on her daytime TV show.



Dylan, now 35, added, "Interestingly, the documentary has led to greater communication between us as a result, I think, which is interesting."



Allen vs. Farrow featured interviews with Dylan, her mother Mia, and her brother Ronan, among others, and taking part in the series has improved the way the family interacts.



"Gradually, more and more of my siblings signed on, and a few of them didn't. I've spoken to them about that too and I respect that decision as well," she explained.



Allen, who did not face criminal charges over the allegations, has always maintained his innocence, insisting his daughter's story is made up and fuelled by her mother's bitterness towards him.