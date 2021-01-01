Justin Hartley quietly weds girlfriend

This Is Us star Justin Hartley has reportedly quietly tied the knot with Sofia Pernas.



The pair was photographed wearing wedding bands at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday and now a source has confirmed to People the former The Young & the Restless co-stars are husband and wife.



Justin and Sofia began dating in early 2020 after he filed for divorce from his then-wife, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause in November 2019. Their divorce was finalised in February this year.



Justin was also previously married to actress Lindsay Korman-Hartley, the mother of his 16-year-old daughter, Isabella.



Hartley has yet to officially confirm he's a married man again.



The 44-year-old actor has always kept his private life under wraps, insisting he wants to protect his teenage daughter.



"I think it sort of comes with the territory," he told Sirius XM in 2020 when asked how he copes with the interest in his private life. "But I've also, sort of always had this view that I will live a public life, but I will be very private about my personal affairs.



"I caution my daughter on this all the time," he added.