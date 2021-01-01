Nathalie Emmanuel and Garrett Hedlund cast in The Bride

Nathalie Emmanuel and Garrett Hedlund are to star in 'The Bride'.

The duo have been tapped to appear in the new horror thriller that will be directed by Jessica M. Thompson.

Blair Butler wrote the original script for the movie with Thompson making revisions while Emile Gladstone is producing.

The motion picture is inspired by Bram Stoker's 'Dracula' and tells the story of a young woman who is courted and swept off her feet, only to discover that a gothic conspiracy is afoot.

According to Deadline, film bosses see a potential franchise developing from the film and have fast-tracked the project to begin production at the end of this summer.

Nathalie previously starred in 'Game of Thrones' and has also played Megan Ramsey in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, with her latest appearance in the upcoming 'F9'.

The 32-year-old star made her debut in the series in the 2015 film 'Furious 7' and says she will be "forever grateful" to co-star Vin Diesel after he made sure that filming was rearranged so it didn't clash with her 'Game of Thrones' schedule.

Nathalie said: "He championed me from the beginning.

"I did the screen test and we had such crazy, fun chemistry, but the dates for Furious and Thrones clashed. Because I was already on Thrones, they had priority, so I had to walk away.

"But Vin fought for me, and [the producers] managed to make it work. I'll be forever grateful."

Emmanuel also recalled how Vin invited her to spend Thanksgiving with his family.

She said: "The night before, Vin called me asking what I was doing and I said I'd got a vegan cake and was planning to watch films in my hotel room.

"He was like, 'Er, no, you're coming to our house!' It was with all his nearest and dearest, and he really didn't have to do that. They were so sweet, and as I'm vegan they got me Tofurky, which is tofu turkey. I had never heard of it before!"