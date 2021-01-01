Dominic West's wife insists they're 'totally devoted' after Lily James scandal

Dominic West's wife Catherine FitzGerald has gushed about their "totally devoted" marriage, just months after the actor was seen kissing actress Lily James.

West and James, co-stars in new series The Pursuit of Love, found themselves hitting headlines worldwide after they were caught locking lips during a romantic break in Rome, Italy, last October.

Following the scandal, West returned home and put on a united front with his wife and, in a new interview with The Independent, landscape gardener FitzGerald insists they're just like any other couple as they've had their good and bad times.

‘There’s something about having lived a full life before settling down – I felt I could throw myself into family life and having babies with gusto. And I really went for it, having four in seven years! It’s had its ups and downs of course, like everybody," she said.

“But we are totally devoted to each other and to our full, vibrant family life together."

Her remarks come just weeks after James hinted there's more to the story than has been reported so far.

Asked to address the affair in a weekend chat with Britain's The Guardian, she replied, "Ach, I'm not really willing to talk about that. There is a lot to say, but not now, I'm afraid."

James has since moved on from the drama and is now dating Queens of the Stone Age bassist Michael Shuman.