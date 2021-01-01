Lili Reinhart sometimes feels 'defeated by depression'

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart is struggling with depression as she films the hit TV series in Canada.



The actress, who has always been candid about her battle with anxiety and depression, voiced her concerns last year about returning to Vancouver, where the show is filmed, and facing the prospect of missing vital holidays with family due to Covid-19 quarantine rules.



And now, to mark Mental Health Awareness month, Lili, 24, has taken to social media to admit she often feels "really defeated" by depression.



"It's an exhausting battle that I've been fighting for 11 years, and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable" she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday.



"This is a reminder to my fellow warriors that it's okay to have days where you don't want to fight anymore. You don't need to justify your mental health to anyone. Prioritize yourself when needed, take time to rest. Surround yourself with good people and high vibrations."



She concluded by offering up advice to those who may be struggling with similar issues.



"Remember you are always worth fighting for. And tomorrow could be such a beautiful day," she shared.