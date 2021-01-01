Jana Kramer: 'I had no choice but to file for divorce'

Jana Kramer "had no choice" but to divorce her husband Mike Caussin.

The country singer filed for divorce from the sportsman in April, after the pair failed in their attempts to make their marriage work following his infidelity and sex addiction.

Jana listed his adultery as the main reason for their break-up in her divorce filing, and told U.S. TV show Extra that she had no other option other than to call time on the marriage.

When host Billy Bush asked if she found out about Mike's infidelity through direct messages and text messages, Jana replied: "That and some more... Let's just say it was bad enough I had no choice."

She added of her estranged spouse: "I think he is at peace. He knew if this one thing happened, I was gone. He made his bed. I wish he would have thought of the family and all the work we did. I hope he gets the help he wants and needs."

Jana and Mike have two children together, and while their five-year-old daughter Jolie has taken the split on board, two-year-old son Jace took longer to accept the situation.

"Jolie knows and she's kind of telling everyone, which kind of breaks my heart," she sighed. "She's like, 'Daddy and Mommy have different houses...' Jace, the first month... They've always had both of us, both of us are essentially stay-at-home parents, so I think that was really hard on him. I think now that we're getting into a good parenting schedule, they'll be okay."