Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney turning Wrexham takeover into docuseries

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are inviting fans behind the scenes of their takeover of a struggling Welsh soccer team for a TV docuseries.

The Deadpool star and the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator became the unexpected new owners of Wrexham AFC last year, and have set themselves the task of lifting the club up from the National League, the fifth division of English soccer.

To document the new project they have signed a two-season deal with bosses at the Disney-owned cable network FX.

Welcome to Wrexham will follow "Rob and Ryan's crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it".

FX's original programming president, Nick Grad, said in a statement: "Rob McElhenney has been an all star on Team FX for years and now has partnered with the formidable Ryan Reynolds to bring glory to the 'Red Dragons' in the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

"Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club."

Both Reynolds and McElhenney will serve as executive producers on the project.

A launch date has yet to be revealed.