Kristin Chenoweth and Jane Lynch to lead The Bystanders podcast

Kristin Chenoweth is teaming up with Glee stars Jane Lynch and Heather Morris for a murderous new audio drama.

The Bystanders, the first scripted podcast from Black Label Media, will launch on the Bleav Podcast Network this month.

Heather will produce the series with Jaclyn Hales and Ash Lendzion, who are also on board to write and direct, while Oscar Nunez, Ed Westwick, Ki Hong Lee, Michael Hitchcock, Karen Huie, Matt Mattson, and Jim Lau are also down to star.

The dark comedy centres on a murder that takes place in the courtyard of an apartment building while the neighbours, the bystanders of the title, stand around and watch. It will focus on the Bystander Effect, a psychological theory that suggests people who are part of a group often turn a blind eye when someone is in danger.

The first two instalments of The Bystanders' eight episodes will be available on podcast platforms from 25 May, with a new episode debuting weekly until the shocking finale airs on 29 June. Cast members will also share their thoughts following each broadcast in a special aftershow.