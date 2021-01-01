Ozzy Osbourne: 'Sharon is weathering the storm after The Talk exit'

Ozzy Osbourne has praised his wife Sharon for the way she "weathered the storm" following her much-publicised exit from The Talk.

Sharon quit the daytime show The Talk amid a row over comments she made during a discussion about racism with one of her co-stars.

In an interview with Billy Morrison on his SiriusXM show, Ozzy opened up about how his wife has been doing since the scandal.

“She’s been through the mill of it,” he explained. “All I can tell you if my wife was slightly racist or tell you, she’s possibly the most unracist person I’ve ever met. And I’m not just saying that, you know.

“But she’s weathered the storm… She’s marching on. I mean, but it’s still an unpleasant issue. It’s one of them things once you’re accused of it, people tie with that brush and it’s very hard to shake up.”

Asked how he and Sharon deal with controversies such as The Talk scandal, Ozzy replied: "Now, I just go ‘Okay. Yeah.’ Could it be, if she got caught doing something that I know that was wrong. I go, ‘whoa man.’ Cause when Sharon first got the news, she was devastated. She was like, ‘why are they saying this about me?’"

Sharon issued a public apology to Sheryl Underwood following the comments she made regarding Piers Morgan's remarks about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.