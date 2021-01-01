Helen Mirren: 'Driving in Fast & Furious 9 was a dream come true'

Helen Mirren ticked high-speed driving off her bucket list after getting behind the wheel for Fast & Furious 9.

The Queen star reprises her role as criminal mastermind Magdalene Shaw in the upcoming movie, the latest in the franchise, and told Entertainment Tonight that while her part in the last movie was more low-key, this time she actually got to put pedal to the metal.

"I finally did it, yes!" she said. "And what a car! And what a drive, down The Mall in London! It was the coolest thing ever."

The experience was made even more amazing by the fact that Helen was joined by co-star Vin Diesel in the vehicle.

"But with Vin next to (me)! Driving him, I mean, that was fantastic!" she grinned. "And I do actually know how to do a double de-clutch. And an amazing car. It was a dream. It was fantastic."

Fast & Furious 9 debuts in cinemas across the world this summer.