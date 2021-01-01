Jason Momoa helped create storyline for Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa helped create the story treatment for the Aquaman sequel.

The 41-year-old actor is reprising his role as Arthur Curry and his superhero alter ego for the upcoming follow-up to the 2018 DC Comics blockbuster, and he revealed he'd been encouraged to pitch his own idea for the sequel to Warner Bros. bosses by director James Wan.

"After we ended the first one, I went in with my writing partner and we kind of dreamed up the second one. We went in, we pitched the idea...," he said during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I love it (Aquaman) so much, I participated in the writing of (the sequel), and so we did the first treatment, and then James and the original writer, David (Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick), finished it off, and all of our hearts are in it.

"So just getting the script and doing that, you're 100 per cent being encouraged by your director and co-writers, so that's exciting for me."

The former Game of Thrones star also revealed that production in the U.K. will begin very soon.

"I leave in July and we start filming," he confirmed.

Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are also set to return for the film, which is slated for release in 2022.