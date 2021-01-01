Eric Bana not interested in playing the Hulk again

Eric Bana has no interest in playing the Hulk again.

The 52-year-old actor portrayed the Marvel superhero in Ang Lee's 2003 movie 'Hulk' but revealed that he doesn't want to reprise the part of the gamma ray powered green giant, suggesting that he needed convincing to take the role in the first place.

Speaking on the 'WTF With Marc Maron Podcast', he said: "It wasn't a quick yes, that's for sure. It took me a while to get my head around it.

"I wasn't privy to the script prior to signing onto the film. It's one of the only films I have done where that was the case. It just wasn't the type of film that I saw myself doing."

The 'Troy' star adds that he saw himself as more of a character actor than "a big green guy" and also prepared for the role knowing that he wasn't tied into a contract that committed him to the part for several years, in the way that stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are.

Eric explained: "The universe as you know it didn't exist back then. You certainly didn't go into a film like that thinking you were going to do more than one. That just wasn't in play.

"The expectations were not the way they are now. I approached as it a one-off."

Eric revealed that he was not approached by Marvel when the character returned to the big screen played by Edward Norton in the 2008 blockbuster 'The Incredible Hulk' and admits that he isn't desperate to star in superhero movies.

He said: "They're not the kind of movie that I race out and see myself so that conversation is something I have with myself if I want to be a part of it."

Bana added that he hasn't spoken to Norton or Mark Ruffalo about their respective portrayals of the Hulk.

He shared: "There's not a lot of Hulk entwining here."