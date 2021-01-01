Princess Beatrice expecting first child

Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child.

A representative from Buckingham Palace announced the happy news via a statement posted to social media on Wednesday morning, revealing Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter and her husband Edoardo are to become parents.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” they commented. "The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

The British royal, who is the daughter of The Queen's second eldest son Prince Andrew, wed the property developer in July 2020.

Beatrice’s baby will be The Queen’s 12th great-grandchild, as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby girl in the summer.

Meanwhile, Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child, a little boy named August, in February.

Mapelli Mozzi already has a son, Christopher Woolf, from his relationship with architect Dara Huang.