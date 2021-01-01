Glenn Close and Jake Gyllenhaal lining up for Broadway musical benefit

Glenn Close, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kelsey Grammer, and Patti LuPone are warming up their vocals to belt out Broadway classics for a special livestream benefit.

Kelli O'Hara, Vanessa Williams, Patrick Wilson, Darren Criss, David Alan Grier, Phillipa Soo, Isabelle Huppert, and Jessie Mueller are also among the long list of stars taking part in the Show of Titles livestream benefit concert. It will feature performances of title songs from stage musicals throughout the years.

The event, created by producer Jeffrey Richards and directed by Lonny Price, will also include special appearances by Candice Bergen, Bryan Cranston, John Lithgow, Angela Lansbury, Phylicia Rashad, Ben Vereen, Danny Burstein, and Florian Zeller.

Show of Titles will take place at 8pm ET on 8 June, and benefit The Actors Fund, which supports struggling members of the entertainment industry.