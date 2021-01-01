Jason Momoa roaming the U.S. for new docuseries

Jason Momoa is hitting the road for a new TV docuseries.



The Aquaman star will travel across the U.S. in On the Roam and seek out musicians, athletes, craftsmen, and motorcycle fabricators who are leading the way in their respective fields and making a difference in their industry, reports People.com.



In addition to hosting, the actor will serve as an executive producer on the show, which will air on U.S. network Discovery.



A statement released by the actor to People read: "On the Roam is an endless quest for me to discover extraordinary people and places. I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Discovery on this journey."



Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer for Discovery & Factual, added: "We are so thrilled to welcome Jason to the Discovery family! He brings such fresh curiosity and has a magnetic pull to those who've become masters of their craft.



"This is a series about finding your personal inspiration through exploration and immersing yourself in other people's passions and processes. I'm incredibly excited for viewers to follow Jason's quest and learn with him along the way."



A premiere date has yet to be announced.