Joel Dommett to host the 26th National Television Awards

Joel Dommett, star of The Masked Singer, to host the 26th National Television Awards on Thursday 9th September, live on ITV!



The National Television Awards are returning to our screens to celebrate a momentous year of TV that unified the nation. Taking centre-stage on this star-studded night will be the irresistible Joel Dommett, who will host the surprise-packed spectacular from The O2 London on the 9th September.



Joel Dommett said:



“It’s a huge honour to be hosting the NTAs this year! It still feels like someone has made a wonderful error.

I really, really love TV and can’t wait to celebrate the best stuff from what’s been a very weird year or so.

I’m also really hoping The Masked Singer wins something so I can present an award to myself. That’s a creative narcissist’s DREAM!”



NTA’s Executive Producer, Kim Turberville, said:



“We are so excited to be back to celebrate a remarkable TV year like no other. There is a wealth of great television to recognise and we are delighted to have Joel at the helm. With his wit and natural charisma, he’ll definitely be bringing a fresh approach to this year’s awards.”



It’s sure to be an evening to remember as the NTAs celebrate the dramas, entertainment shows, talent contests, comedies, documentaries and personalities that have made the biggest impact over the last 17 months.



As ever, the NTAs remain unique in being the only UK TV awards ceremony where all the winners are chosen exclusively by the public via a huge nationwide poll, and the results are revealed live on the night!



The clock starts ticking next week when the longlist voting opens on Tuesday 25th May 2021. Welcome to Joel Dommett - and please start voting for your favourites from 25th May at nationaltvawards.com