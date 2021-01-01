KJ Apa to be a dad

Riverdale star KJ Apa is to be a dad.

The New Zealand actor and model Clara Berry have announced they are expecting their first child together via Instagram.

KJ, 23, posted a photo of the couple relaxing on a sofa at home, with Clara raising her shirt to displaying her baby bump.

Clara also shared a series of snaps in which she showed off her bump, beginning with a picture of herself standing against a window. She tagged her boyfriend on her stomach, adding a playful chef emoji as a caption.

"She's pregnant btw (by the way)," KJ added, and Clara replied, "We are" with a heart emoji.

His Riverdale co-stars were quick to offer up their congratulations on Instagram

"Another neném (baby) on the way (angel emoji)," Camila Mendes wrote, while Lili Reinhart shared three emojis of a red heart, and Vanessa Morgan posted, "Rivers soon to be bestie (sic)," referring to her four-month-old son.

KJ and Clara started dating in 2019 but made the romance official in early 2020.